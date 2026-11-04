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Outward 2 is coming to early access
By Darryl Linington🇩🇪,3 days ago
Outward 2 launches in Early Access on PC on February 8, 2027, via Steam, Epic, and GOG. Check the 12- to 18-month plan, what is included, co-op, and PC system specs. Nine Dots Studio has confirmed that Outward 2 will launch in early access on PC on February 8, 2027, through Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG. The date was announced with a new trailer during the Triple-i Initiative showcase on October 8, 2026. It replaces the original July 7, 2026 target, which the studio pushed back in June to work on stability and performance after beta feedback.