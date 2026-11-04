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Going digital-only after all, Nintendo? Supplier fuels fresh cartridge concerns
By Marius Müller,2 days ago
Nintendo wants to stick with physical games, but a major chip supplier's withdrawal is raising fresh concerns. Could Nintendo's cartridges be under threat after all?. Macronix is gradually scaling back its ROM production, as company CEO Miin Wu reportedly confirmed to the Taipei Times in late October. The company is one of the major chip suppliers for Nintendo's cartridges. On October 4, industry analyst David Gibson weighed in on the issue on X.