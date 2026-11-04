undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Weekly Power Play: Nikita Kucherov out in Tampa?
By Nicole Caruso,3 days ago
For the entirety of his career, Nikita Kucherov has spent his time with the Tampa Bay Lightning, winning two Stanley Cups, two Hart Memorial Trophies and three Art Ross Trophies. Most recently, the right-winger became the franchise’ all-time leading scorer, passing former teammate Steven Stamkos. But last Friday, news broke that the alternate captain would not re-sign with the organization and was seeking a trade.