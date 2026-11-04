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USG hosts Period Box Pick-up in SU today
By Mikayla Bunnell,3 days ago
The University of Connecticut Undergraduate Student Government is hosting its Period Box event today in room 310 of the Student Union from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students who reserved a box of menstrual products earlier in the semester will be able to pick up their boxes at this time. Students were able to reserve boxes with pads, tampons, diva cups, menstrual disks or mixed bags filled with a variety of these products.