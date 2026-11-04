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ACT Brief: Community Research Financing Gaps, Neuroscience Endpoint Data, and Teva’s Biosimilar Deal
3 days ago
In today’s ACT Brief, we examine why community research needs lasting financing and infrastructure, how electronic outcome tools can strengthen neuroscience endpoints, and how Teva is licensing two biosimilars from Samsung Bioepis. A. examines what it would take to make community research infrastructure permanent. Community participation gaps look less...