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Things to do in Renfrew and the Valley: Lunch with friends, brain bending questions, and painting with purpose
3 days ago
Here is a quick snapshot of what’s happening around town the next 48 hours. TODAY: Grab a team and come play a fun game of music trivia! Boston Pizza Renfrew hosts a special night of brain-bending questions this Wednesday night at 6:00 pm with all team entry fees going directly to the Renfrew Legion. Please call Boston Pizza to reserve your table for this fun event today! 613.434.6927.