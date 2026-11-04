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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso offers injury update on Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena ahead of CAF Super Cup
By Steve Blues,2 days ago
Cardoso prioritises player health over quick returns. Mamelodi Sundowns are sweating over the availability of key duo Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena as they approach the prestigious CAF Super Cup final this weekend. The South African champions are scheduled to face Algerian outfit USM Alger at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, but their preparations have been clouded by the absence of two pivotal figures who have missed recent domestic and continental assignments. Williams and Mokoena were notable absentees during the club’s recent Betway Premiership fixtures and their Carling Knockout Cup campaign, leading to questions about their readiness for Sunday's massive clash.