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Kaizer Chiefs complete signing of Bafana Bafana winger to bolster attacking options
By Steve Blues,2 days ago
Kaizer Chiefs have made a significant statement in the transfer market by securing the services of Elias Mokwana. The talented winger, who originally made his name in the Betway Premiership with Sekhukhune United, has officially joined the Naturena-based giants to add much-needed firepower to their squad. His arrival signals the club's intent to compete at the highest level by bringing back established South African talent from abroad to lead the charge for silverware.