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Lebanon man injured in two-vehicle crash on I-44 Friday
By KIRK PEARCE • KIRK@LACLEDERECORD.COM,3 days ago
A Lebanon man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash at 1:06 a.m. Friday on Interstate 44 at the 167.4 westbound mile marker. The crash occurred when the 25-year-old male driver of an eastbound Ford Focus from Lebanon was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane and struck a westbound 2026 International driven by a 55-year-old male from Bristole, Wis.