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Fatboy Slim Brings Big Beat Energy Back to Knockdown Center for January Show
By Stevo,3 days ago
The Godfather of Big Beat Makes His Return to Queens. Fatboy Slim is gearing up for a triumphant return to one of New York’s most storied electronic music venues. Knockdown Center in Queens has locked in the British production legend for a headline slot on January 23, marking another chapter in the iconic artist’s ongoing relationship with the city that’s embraced his music for nearly three decades.