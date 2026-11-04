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Dutch Bros is Now Open in Kingwood
3 days ago
Dutch Bros Coffee is now serving customers in Kingwood. The new shop at 1261 Kingwood Drive is open for its soft opening today, November 4th, and will be open until 1 PM, ahead of its grand opening tomorrow, November 5th, starting at 5 AM. The location has a drive-thru and a walk-up window. The menu includes hot and iced coffees, cold brew, blended drinks, Rebel energy drinks, teas, lemonades and smoothies.