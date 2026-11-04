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Must-Attend Festivals in Georgia
By Inge Strauss,2 days ago
Get ready to tap your toes, savor some Southern eats, and soak up the sunshine because we’re diving into the must-attend festivals in Georgia! From rocking out at Shaky Knees to chilling with a cold one at SweetWater 420 Fest, Georgia’s festival scene has something for everyone. So grab your dancing shoes and join us on a quick tour of some festivals to add to your summer bucket list!