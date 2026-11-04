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Love Data Week 2027: Faculty, staff, students invited to participate
By Purdue Today,2 days ago
Purdue University faculty, staff and students are invited to participate in the Boiler Up, Hammer Data Challenge ahead of Love Data Week, taking place Feb. 8-12, 2027. This annual event is part of the Big Ten Academic Alliance (BTAA) celebration of data, which brings a week of virtual events to participants across the Big Ten. Details about Love Data Week programming will be shared in the coming months.