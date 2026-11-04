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The Big Apple: Yankees fall short, Giants surge and Knicks finding their footing
By James Badeau,3 days ago
Alright, it’s been a while since we last talked about New York sports. What’s new since the last time The Big Apple was published?. Per usual, the Yankees used invisible bats in the American League Division Series after eliminating the Red Sox in the Wild Card series. The Giants are still at the top of the NFC East with a record of 4-2-1. The Knicks, who raised the championship banner on Oct. 20, are off to a shaky 2-4 start. Maybe it’s a championship hangover?