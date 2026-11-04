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‘World of Warcraft: Forever’ Best Beginner Classes: Choosing the Right Class for Your First Character
By Glanze Patrick Datoy,2 days ago
Choosing a starting class is one of the first important decisions in "WoW Forever." Each class offers different abilities, combat styles, and roles, making it worth understanding your options before creating your first character. The WoW Forever best class depends on your preferred playstyle, whether you enjoy solo adventures or...