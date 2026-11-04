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Marsha Blackburn Makes History as Tennessee’s First Female Governor
3 days ago
U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn won Tennessee’s 2026 gubernatorial election, becoming the state’s first woman elected governor. The Republican defeated Democratic nominee Jerri Green and independent candidate David Hatley in the November 3 election. According to unofficial statewide results, Blackburn received approximately 45.5% of the vote, compared to Green’s 43% and Hatley’s 9.3%.