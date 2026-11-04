undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fallen heroes honored
By JADZIA JAYNES • REPORTER@LACLEDERECORD.COM,3 days ago
On October 30, the Patriot Guard Riders’ Pony Express escorted the remains of two servicemen through Lebanon and on toward Illinois. One of the servicemen was Colonel Daniel Morgan Jones of the U.S. Army whose final resting place will be Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. The other was SP Maurice Milo Kendall Jr., a cannon crewman of the U.S. Army whose final resting place will be Marion Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marion, Indiana.