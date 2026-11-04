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What to know about Comstock Holding Cos., Pittsburgh Mills’ expected new owner
By Haley Daugherty,3 days ago
Comstock Holding Cos. is expected to be the new owner of the Pittsburgh Mills Mall in Frazer. “In July 2026, an entity wholly-owned by a Comstock affiliate entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire The Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, an approximately 1.1 million-square-foot regional shopping center on the Route 28 corridor in Frazer Township, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania,” the company said in a prepared statement.