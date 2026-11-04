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Claiborne Parish Voters Decide Local Races, Judicial Contests and Tax Propositions
By JSLLC,2 days ago
Voters across Claiborne Parish cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in several contested elections, including district judge, district attorney, School Board, mayoral and municipal races, along with two sales tax propositions. According to unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State, all Election Day precincts and early and absentee voting...
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