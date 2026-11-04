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MAP: Why Fulton County turnout pushed Democrats to victory across Georgia
2 days ago
Fulton County election results show Democratic candidates capturing key federal and state victories as local ballot processing continues across the Atlanta area. Sen. Jon Ossoff secured re-election to the U.S. Senate against Republican challenger Mike Collins after sweeping vital central Georgia counties. Keisha Lance Bottoms won the race for Georgia...