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All Treats, No Tricks For October Pop Quiz Winners
By Doug Kaufman,2 days ago
October’s Pop Quiz winners have been picked, and these 10 lucky contestants have something sweeter than Halloween candy coming their way!. Everyone who made it into the drawing answered all five questions correctly, proving they’ve got the brains to compete. But with so many correct entries, it took a little Halloween magic (and a random drawing) to choose our winners. After stirring the cauldron of correct entries, 10 lucky names floated to the top!