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Environmental Activists Seek to Save Trees Near Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Encourage Others to Speak at UF LVL Committee Meeting
3 days ago
Tomorrow morning, environmental activists organized by Friends of Natural Areas (FNA) intend to speak at the University of Florida Lakes, Vegetation and Landscaping (UF LVL) committee meeting. FNA is relatively new as an organization. The group seeks to defend UF campus from environmental destruction. UF LVL will discuss a project...