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Republican Louise Secker wins Missouri House District 161 race
By KRPS,2 days ago
Republican Louise Secker has won Missouri House District 161 against Democrat Aaron Metzger. The race between the two candidates was close, with Secker winning by 218 votes. She’s likely one of the only women to be elected to the district, which covers Webb City and parts of Joplin. Her win maintains Republican control of the district, which has been occupied by Lane Roberts since 2019, who did not seek re-election.
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