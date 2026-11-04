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Eric Burlison keeps his 7th U.S. Congressional District seat
By KSMU,3 days ago
Republican Eric Burlison has won re-election to the U.S. 7th Congressional District. Burlison had received endorsements from President Donald Trump and the Missouri Right to Life PAC. He ran on a platform of lowering taxes, affordable healthcare, securing the border and defending "the constitutional rights of every law-abiding American" and holding Washington accountable.
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