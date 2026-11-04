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Portage County election results: Tinlin and Demetriou out; Workman wins and Aurora school bond passes
By Rachel Abbey McCafferty,3 days ago
Portage County voters rejected almost every request for new money on Tuesday’s ballot, while renewal levies passed easily. The Aurora City School District held the distinction of the only successful requested increase, as voters passed the bond issue designed to help it construct a new elementary school 5,002 for to 4,117 against. (Another 244 people voted for it in Summit County and 176 voted against.)
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