undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
GNTC’s Dr. Heidi Popham Selected as One of Georgia Trend’s 500 Most Influential Leaders for 2026
By Elizabeth Davis,2 days ago
Media release from Georgia Northwestern Technical College:. Georgia Trend magazine has selected Dr. Heidi Popham, president of Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC), as one of the magazine’s most influential leaders for 2026. This year marks the fifth that Dr. Popham has been profiled in the GEORGIA 500, an “annual...