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Election Results
By Elizabeth Davis,2 days ago
Voters headed to the polls on Tuesday (and over the three-week early voting period) to cast ballots in the November 3, 2026 General Election. Keisha Lance Bottoms, Democrat, was elected Georgia’s next Governor. She picked up 54.32 percent of the vote statewide. Rick Jackson, Republican, got 45.68 percent of the votes in that race. Jon Ossoff, a Democrat, tallied 59.02 percent of the votes across the state to win his bid for re-election to the U.S. Senate. His challenger Mike Collins, a Republican, got 40.98 percent of the vote.