undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How Long Is The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Remake? Game Length & Total Hours
By Mike Straw,3 days ago
It’s time to revisit one of the best games of all time with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake, exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2. Whether you’re a returning fan or playing for the first time, a new Zelda title is bound to sell like hotcakes, and you’ll probably want to know how much time you’ll need to set aside for this fan-favorite adventure.