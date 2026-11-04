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Fight in the Museum: Q&A with Kathleen Hurley Liao
By Thomas Kelly,2 days ago
COLOR AND RHYTHM: The mixed media work of artist Kathleen Hurley Liao is heavily influenced by music. Kathleen Hurley Liao is an artist who is heavily influenced by music. Her work is decisive, colorful, and energetic. She uses different mediums, yet the constant is color and rhythm. Just returning after an artist residency in Korea, she works intuitively and can switch between abstract and representational images.