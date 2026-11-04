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It Would Be a Mistake to Replace DLI Program at Community Park
By Town Topics Newspaper,2 days ago
At the October 27, 2026 meeting of the Princeton Board of Education, Superintendent LaSusa proposed to replace the Dual Language Immersion program at Community Park with a non-immersion, Spanish-intensive program. This would be a terrible mistake. Substantial educational research confirms that language immersion programs offer cognitive, academic, and social benefits...