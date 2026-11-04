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Institute for Advanced Study Joins International Partnership to Advance Scientific Research
By Town Topics Newspaper,2 days ago
The Institute for Advanced Study (IAS) is extending its model of independent scholarship through a new international research consortium headquartered in Berlin, creating opportunities for scientists to collaborate across borders and for early-career researchers to spend extended periods working at leading institutions in the U.S., Germany, and Israel. The Advanced...