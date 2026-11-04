undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
DLI Programs Surround Children With Language as a Way of Life
By Town Topics Newspaper,2 days ago
We are Princeton professors in psychology and neuroscience who believe in the power of dual language immersion. One of us has 25 years of experience studying bilingual development in children (and attended a Spanish immersion public school in the 1980s), and the other has 25 years of experience studying communication, cognition, and the brain. We are parents of students in Princeton Public Schools. With full acknowledgment that we lack expertise in funding and staffing issues in public schools, we oppose PPS Superintendent LaSusa’s recommendation to eliminate dual language immersion (DLI) at Community Park (CP).