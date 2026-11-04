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Townsquare Media Revenue Grows 3.9% As Digital Advertising Rises 12.7%
By Lance Venta,3 days ago
Townsquare Media’s revenue growth continues to come from digital advertising as opposed to broadcast. CEO Bill Wilson said, “Townsquare’s third quarter results reflect the continued strength of our Digital Advertising platform. Third quarter net revenue of $110.9 million increased 3.9% year-over-year and exceeded our guidance range, Adjusted EBITDA of $22.6 million increased 2.7% year-over-year and was within our guidance range, and net loss narrowed by $1.5 million year-over-year to $4.0 million. These results were driven by the growth of Townsquare Ignite, our Digital Advertising business, and by political revenue that is tracking ahead of our expectations. Digital Advertising net revenue grew 12.7% year-over-year, accelerating for the third consecutive quarter, led by programmatic revenue growth of 22.5%. Our Media Partnerships business now serves 18 partners and extends our digital programmatic advertising platform to 122 markets across the United States, and we expect Media Partnerships revenue to more than double in 2026. In addition, Townsquare Interactive delivered strong profitability, with Segment Profit margins of 36% in Q3, as we rebuild and grow our sales team.”