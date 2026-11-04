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HONORING OUR HEROES:
3 days ago
The local community is invited to gather and honor those who have served our nation at the annual Veterans Day Luncheon on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. Formerly held at the College Library, the year’s event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, located at 202 W. 8th Street, Cisco, Texas. (Doors open at 10:30 a.m.) RSVP: Advance registration is requested by Friday, November 6. To reserve your spot, Please call 254-631-3223.