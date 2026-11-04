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AgriLife Screwworm Update
3 days ago
As of now we have 18 active cases of screwworm now. In Texas (7), New Mexico (10), and Arizona (1). Pecos County is the only case that does not actually border Mexico and is a good ways from us but the threat is still there. Most of the cases are livestock that has been hauled from 1 point to another and discovered there but some of the recent cases have been in domestic dogs and cats now. A&M and USDA have said all along as hunting season opens, we expect to have cases reported in harvested wildlife reported as well. So far, the 1 case in wildlife was an elk taken behind high fence on a have only 1 fly caught in a sterile flies daily concen game ranch. Also, we still trap and continue to drop trated in the areas reporting cases. Work continues cility which is expected to be operational sometime next summer. Keep your on the new sterile fly fa fingers crossed and I will keep you posted. TJ Cummings Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Eastland County Agriculture & Natural Resources.