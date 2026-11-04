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Mavericks come up short against Tribe
3 days ago
The Comanche Indians scored 42 points in the first half on Friday and raced to a 56-19 victory over the Eastland Mavericks in District 5-3A action in Comanche. With the win, Comanche kept its slim playoff alive heads in into the final week of the regular season. The Indians , now 4-5 overall, head into their season- finale on Friday against Comanche one game behind Hamilton, Clifton and Tolar in the district standings, and 2 behind district-leading Millsap.