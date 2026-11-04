undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fountain City Classic: More Than a Game, A Legacy of Service and Opportunity
By Wane Hailes,2 days ago
For Saundra Ellison, the Fountain City Classic represents far more than an annual football rivalry between Albany State University and Fort Valley State University. It is a celebration of history, tradition, educational opportunity and community pride. As co-chair of the Fountain City Classic Committee and a proud Fort Valley State...
1