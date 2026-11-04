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State Rep. Debbie Buckner wins reelection unopposed in Georgia House District 137
By Wane Hailes,2 days ago
Democratic state Rep. Debbie Buckner secured another term in the Georgia House of Representatives on Tuesday, Nov. 3, after running unopposed in the general election for District 137. Buckner, who has served in the Georgia House since 2003, will continue representing her constituents in the state Legislature, extending a political...