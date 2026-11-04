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Sanford Bishop wins 18th term in Congress, remains dean of Georgia delegation
By Wane Hailes,2 days ago
U.S. Rep. Sanford D. Bishop Jr., the longest-serving member of Georgia's congressional delegation, won election to an 18th term Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Matt Day and extending a political career that has made him one of the state's most influential voices in Washington. Unofficial election results reported early Wednesday showed...