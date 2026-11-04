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Building Stronger Swine Operations: Five Expert Perspectives on Mental Resilience, Animal Welfare, Nutrition and Biosecurity
By Jim Eadie,3 days ago
Successful pork production is built on more than genetics, facilities and technology. It also depends on the people making daily decisions, the management systems supporting animal welfare and the consistency of practices that protect herd health and productivity. Five industry experts offer perspectives on some of the most important considerations...