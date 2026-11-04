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Proposition 12 Debate Enters Election Spotlight as Pork Policy Supporters Lose Key Races
By Jim Eadie,2 days ago
The American Meat Producers Association says election results demonstrate growing opposition to the Save Our Bacon Act, while the pork industry remains divided over federal authority, state regulations and producer competitiveness. The debate surrounding California’s Proposition 12 and the proposed federal Save Our Bacon Act has taken on a new...