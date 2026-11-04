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From Pork Showdown to Permanent Menu: Maribella’s Pork Pluma Wins Over Sioux Falls Diners
By Jim Eadie,3 days ago
A Northern Italian restaurant is turning a pork competition entry into a permanent favourite, demonstrating how culinary creativity can introduce diners to exciting new pork experiences. What began as a limited-time entry in the Downtown Sioux Falls Pork Showdown has become one of the most popular dishes at Maribella Ristorante....
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