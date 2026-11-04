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USDA Awards $51.9 Million to Combat Feral Swine, Strengthen Agricultural Protection Across 13 States
By Jim Eadie,2 days ago
New federal investment expands coordinated feral swine control efforts as invasive populations continue to threaten agricultural operations, natural resources and livestock health. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $51.9 million to 29 partnership projects across 13 states, expanding efforts to control feral swine populations and reduce the damage these...