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‘Why Can’t the King Say Sorry?’: King Charles Faces Backlash After Slavery Speech Praises Royal Navy but Offers No Apology
By August,2 days ago
Sometimes, all people who’ve been wronged want is an apology, a formal acknowledgment that a wrongdoer does indeed recognize their mistake, but King Charles thinks otherwise. During a Commonwealth summit in Antigua and Barbuda, protestors and critics around the world facepalmed as the monarch staunchly avoided expressing any form of apology for Britain’s historical involvement in the transatlantic slave trade.
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