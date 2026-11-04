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John Deere Recalls 675 Workers Across Midwest as Agricultural Equipment Market Faces Continued Pressure
By Jim Eadie,3 days ago
John Deere is moving forward with plans to hire and recall more than 675 workers across its Midwestern manufacturing operations, offering a positive signal for rural employment even as agricultural equipment demand continues to face significant economic headwinds. The announcement comes at a time when U.S. farmers are managing elevated...