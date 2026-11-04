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Ohio Diagnostic Laboratory Adopts Standardized Disease Codes to Strengthen Swine Disease Surveillance
By Jim Eadie,3 days ago
New diagnostic coding framework developed by Iowa State University aims to improve disease trend analysis, data sharing and early detection across veterinary laboratories. A new step toward more coordinated swine disease surveillance is underway in the United States, as the Ohio Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory has successfully adopted standardized Disease Diagnostic Codes developed by Iowa State University.
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