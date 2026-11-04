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Secy of State Jocelyn Benson wins Mich. gubernatorial election
2 days ago
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has won Michigan’s gubernatorial election, defeating her GOP opponent John James and keeping the Wolverine State blue. On Tuesday, Benson (D-Mich.) triumphed over James (R-Mich.) receiving 2,594,098 votes or 54%, while James received 2,079,333 votes or 43%, according to the Associated Press when 91% of the total votes were counted.