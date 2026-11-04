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Volleyball clinches SBC West division in weekend series win against Troy
By theastateherald,3 days ago
After going 11-1 in conference play, Arkansas State volleyball clinched the Sun Belt Conference (SBC) West Division title with a weekend series win against the Troy Trojans. The first set saw heavy offense as both teams slammed kill after kill into the arena floor. Setter Erin Madigan supported right-side hitter Addison Collum, who led A-State’s offense with six kills in the first set. The Trojans fought back hard but were ultimately outpaced, and the Red Wolves won the first set, 25-23.