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Sensory friendly trunk-or-treat hosted by health profession students
By theastateherald,3 days ago
Rehabilitation science students in the College of Nursing and Health Professions transformed the Donald W. Reynolds Center for Health Sciences’ parking lot into a free, inclusive Halloween event last week. The event was designed for children with disabilities and sensory/stimulation needs so the children could celebrate Halloween like all other kids.