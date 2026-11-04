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A-State Career Fair connects students with potential employers
By theastateherald,3 days ago
The Arkansas State University Business & Technology Career Fair is a professional networking and recruitment event that connects students and alumni with corporate employers. Hosted by the A-State Career Development and Engagement Office at the Cooper Alumni Center, the event focused on job and internship opportunities in the corporate, financial, management, and technology sectors.